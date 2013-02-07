Showdown at Peugeot plant as strike splits workers

| AULNAY-SOUS-BOIS, France
AULNAY-SOUS-BOIS, France Feb 7 For workers on
the assembly line at Peugeot's doomed Aulnay plant near Paris,
starting their shift has become a daily test of nerves.
Entering a factory that is set to close in 2014, they face
jeers and threats, as well as eggs and other objects hurled by
striking colleagues protesting against the shutdown and
Peugeot's restructuring plans.
The two-week-old standoff between union pickets and the
workers they brand as scabs highlights the latest deterioration
in labour relations as France's biggest carmaker seeks to cut
production capacity amid a slump in European sales.
It may only be a foretaste of more clashes to come as unions
steeped in a culture of conflict fight restructuring plans by
Peugeot and Renault, as both struggle to compete
against high-quality German rivals and low-cost Asian players.
"Before coming in, I call a friend to test the water," one
35-year-old assembly line worker, who asked to be interviewed in
an isolated office and who had taped over his name tag.
"Are things tense? Are they wound up? These days, it's
better to be cautious."
Two weeks after the militant CGT union called a strike
against Peugeot's plans to cut 8,000 job cuts across France,
Aulnay is the front-line of an increasingly tense showdown
between management, the strikers and non-striking unions.
Out of a total 3,000 workers, management says only 260 are
striking, while the CGT puts that figure at up to 500.
Absenteeism has doubled during the dispute, meaning that several
hundred more are off sick at any given time.
Production -- a total 120,000 cars last year -- is at a
standstill at the sprawling facility 15 km (10 miles) north of
Paris in a suburb largely inhabited by the descendants of
immigrants from France's North African former colonies.
Peugeot management is attempting to maintain some degree of
activity by bussing in temporary workers or staffers from other
sites through the picket lines.
Dozens of black-clad guards stand at the factory gates to
oversee shift changes and management have cleared a parking lot
that normally holds new cars to preempt any damage to inventory.
In a twist on the traditional dispute where strikers tend to
remain outside the factory, at Aulnay many of them also roam
around inside the factory grounds, from which the company is not
allowed to bar them if they do not interfere with operations.
On the day that Reuters visited, around 70 strikers had
gathered inside the factory grounds. Speakers blasted North
African music and Arabic chants as some played soccer and others
honked the horns of utility vehicles. Now and then, jeers at
outsiders pierced an otherwise almost festive atmosphere.
Across from the strikers, some thirty foremen from other
sites stood in silence. Brought in to work, they in fact serve
to keep watch on the strikers and prevent attacks on the
machinery, a PSA spokeswoman said.
The few non-striking workers visible must navigate a
no-man's land strewn with the remains of hurled eggs, under the
jeers of strikers. Two workers said they had seen strikers throw
bolts, which on-site CGT leader Jean-Pierre Mercier denied.
"The situation has become almost impossible here," said
Anne-Laure Descleves, a spokeswoman for Peugeot at Aulnay.
INTIMIDATION OR "PURE CINEMA"?
Peugeot says that Aulnay's workers have been given fair
options for the future: half will be transferred to other sites
at equal pay, and the rest are to be offered positions at other
companies moving into Aulnay.
As conditions deteriorate, the firm won support on Tuesday
from three of five unions at Aulnay to speed up its wind-down
and start transferring workers to the Poissy plant west of
Paris, which assembles the same C3 model.
But CGT and the SUD union said the transfers were illegal
because workers had received no guarantees about their positions
at other sites. Their demands include early retirement for older
workers, better conditions for transfers, and job guarantees.
But Peugeot executives say dialogue with the hardliners has
been impossible ever since the early 1980s when the CGT, whose
roots go back to the French Communist Party, made inroads into
Aulnay.
"What we are dealing with is a group of Trotskyist workers
whose aim is to overthrow the system, to cause revolution," said
Descleves. "I don't believe they are genuinely interested in
negotiations."
Dismissing reports of union splits, sabotage and threats as
the result of a pro-management smear campaign, the CGT insists
the only way of getting concessions is to maintain pressure on
Peugeot.
They deny any conflict with other unions, except the
centre-left SIA, who are described as turncoats.
"The tensions, the clashes, the so-called intimidation of
non-strikers - all that is pure cinema, invented by the bosses
to make us look like thugs," Mercier told Reuters. "We are
fighting for dignity and will continue until we can't anymore."
Yet other unions at Aulnay also criticise the CGT. Laurent
Berger, national leader of the moderate CFDT, called its tactics
at Aulnay and other sites "intolerable", while SIA delegation
head Tanja Sussest told Reuters she was "at war" with the CGT.
Non-strikers accused the CGT of creating a climate of fear
at the plant, approaching workers in groups to threaten them
with violence if they showed up for work the next day.
"All I want is to be able to go to work," said the assembly
line worker with the taped-up name badge.
"Most of the people here are serious, good workers, but
there are also people who don't want to work," he said, adding
that while he would prefer Peugeot to sweeten its offer to
workers, he would accept a transfer to Poissy on equal pay.