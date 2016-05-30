UPDATE 1-Peugeot family to meet French government over carmaker stake -source

(Adds quote, details, background)

PARIS May 30 The Peugeot family plans to hold informal talks with the French government on Tuesday to discuss the future of its stake in carmaker Peugeot PSA Citroen , a source said on Monday.

Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said last week in an interview with newspaper Les Echos that the state, which holds a 14 percent stake in PSA, was weighing the possible sale of part or all of its shareholding.

This comes as France's state shareholdings agency conducts a review of its portfolio as it hunts for cash to fund troubled nuclear group Areva.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that shareholders wanted to know more.

"There will be informal talks on Tuesday, but it does not mean that decisions are imminent," the source added.

An economy ministry source said there could always be bilateral contacts between shareholders, but that no meeting had been officially called for.

The value of the government's PSA stake has nearly doubled in the two years since it paid 800 million euros ($891 million) at a time the carmaker teetered close to bankruptcy.

The source did not say if the third main shareholder, Dongfeng Motor Group, which also holds 14 percent, would join the talks.

"If the state reduces the stake, the Peugeot family would be interested," the source added.

PSA, the maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars, declined to comment on the meeting. France's state shareholdings agency was not immediately available for a comment.

