French unions to strike at Exxon Mobil's Port Jerome refinery

PARIS May 23 Oil sector workers of French hardline CGT and FO unions voted on Monday to start a strike at Exxon Mobil's 240,000 barrel-per-day Port Jerome refinery in northern France on Tuesday morning, a statement said.

The workers will join the rolling nationwide protest that began in March, aimed at forcing the government to withdraw contested labour market reforms.

The unions said the strike and blockade of the refinery to stop crude and products from leaving or entering the refinery will start at 0400 GMT on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Exxon told Reuters earlier on Monday the strike which has so far hit output at rival Total's refineries, has not had an impact on Exxon production. (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by David Evans)