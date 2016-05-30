UPDATE 1-Workers at French oil port terminal extend strike - union

(Adds details, background)
PARIS May 30 Workers at the CIM oil terminal
that handles about 40 percent of French crude imports have voted
to extend their strike at the Le Havre oil port hub until 1000
GMT on Wednesday, a CGT union official told Reuters.
"There will be another vote on Wednesday afternoon," the
official said after Monday's vote.
Le Havre is France's second-biggest oil port and the action
by workers, part of nationwide strikes against a planned labour
reform, has disrupted the delivery of crude to refineries and
refined products clients.
However, managers took over operations at the CIM terminal
late last week and reopened pipes.
A source at the Le Havre port told Reuters that 17 managers
and engineers have been operating the plant round the clock
since last week after the government ordered pipes to be
reopened to allow supplies to flow.
"They have been working non-stop since Tuesday, sleeping on
site," the source told Reuters. "Sometimes, picketing union
members have gone out to get some food items for them."
A spokeswoman for CIM declined to comment.
A CGT union member official told Reuters that there was a
security risk with 17 people doing what would normally be done
by a team of 38.
"Of course these are senior guys and engineers who know what
button to push, but there is a risk with so few people," he
said.
CIM, which supplies nearby Exxon Mobil's 240,000
barrel-per-day Port Jerome-Gravenchon refinery, is central to
France's oil sector. The Port Jerome refinery is one of three
refineries among the eight in France that has not been halted by
the strike.
The hub at Le Havre port has 2.4 million cubic metres of
crude storage capacity and 1.7 million cubic metres of refined
products storage capacity for jet fuel, diesel, petrol and
naphtha. It supplies jet fuel to the three airports in the
French capital.
(Reporting by Valerie Parent and Bate Felix Writing by Gus
Trompiz; Editing by Tom Heneghan)