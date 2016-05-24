Exxon says French refinery output normal despite strike

PARIS May 24 Exxon Mobil said on Tuesday that production at its two refineries in France was at normal levels after a limited number of employees joined a nationwide strike that has hit the French oil sector and disrupted supplies.

French police using water cannon and tear gas broke up a strike picket that was blocking access to Exxon's oil refinery and terminal in the southern port area of Marseille on Tuesday in a government versus union showdown over contested labour law reforms.

"There is no impact on production and supply at Gravenchon (Port Jerome) and no impact on production at Fos," said Exxon spokeswoman Catherine Brun.

She said a limited number of employees had joined the strike at its Port Jerome and Fos-sur-Mer refineries, and at the Fos oil terminal.

"The police have removed the blockade. However, the road and terminal tracks were damaged, trucks cannot access the terminal to load," she said. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by James Regan)