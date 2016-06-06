French minister pelted with eggs as strikes lose steam

* Hardline CGT union angry over planned labour reform law
* Macron says determined to press on with reforms
* Rail services still badly disrupted
By Brian Love
PARIS, June 6 France's economy minister was
pelted with eggs on Monday as a strike against planned labour
reforms disrupted rail services for a sixth straight day but
appeared to be losing steam.
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron was splattered on the head
when militants of the hardline CGT trade union cornered him at a
post office in the Paris suburb of Montreuil, where he was
launching a stamp to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the
"popular front" government that gave French workers new rights.
Macron, who advocates economic reforms to loosen rigid
labour market rules and promote flexibility and competition, has
become a bogeyman for traditional leftists.
"It's all par for the course but it won't have any impact on
my determination," Macron told reporters after the attack,
saying there was no economic future for those who resisted
change.
Despite the incident, participation in strikes and protests
against the labour reform is dwindling, with just 8.5 percent of
rail workers still on strike, the SNCF state railway said ahead
of crucial negotiations between management and unions over a
reorganisation of working time.
Rail connections remained seriously disrupted, however, as
the company worked to secure a truce before the Euro 2016 soccer
tournament kicks off in France on Friday. About 60 percent of
high-speed TGV and regional trains were running and one-third of
slower inter-city services.
Socialist President Francois Hollande, piling pressure on
the CGT, said on Sunday it would be incomprehensible if rail and
airline strikes prevented fans travelling to matches during the
month-long championship.
"BACK AGAINST THE WALL"
Negotiators worked to clinch a deal by an end of Monday
deadline after the government intervened last week pledging to
safeguard rest periods and help the SNCF with its debt of 50
billion euros ($57 billion) before passenger services open to
private competition in 2020.
Their task is complicated by the fact that the
communist-founded CGT union, along with smaller labour unions
such as Force Ouvriere, is also on the warpath over the labour
reform that would make hiring and firing easier and give
precedence to deals on pay and conditions negotiated at company
level.
Force Ouvriere union leader Jean-Claude Mailly showed no
sign of being ready to call off the industrial action.
"We're not stupid. Nobody's saying 'we're going to block the
Euros' ... but when your back is against the wall, there's
little alternative but to continue," Mailly told LCI TV.
A BVA poll published at the weekend showed that 54 percent
of French people interviewed were against the protests and 45
percent supported them.
The government averted a separate strike by air traffic
controllers, and stoppages at oil refineries have had little
impact. However, pilots at Air France have given
notice of plans to strike for several days from June 11 over
management plans to curb their salaries.
($1 = 0.8806 euros)
(Reporting By Brian Love and Simon Carraud; Additional
reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Paul Taylor and Gareth
Jones)