Strikes cripple French oil refineries, disrupt shipping

| PARIS/LONDON
PARIS/LONDON May 24 Strikes by French oil
sector workers protesting proposed labour reforms spread to all
the country's refineries on Tuesday, sapping petrol stations dry
and creating delays for tankers at major ports.
France has been hit by a wave of strikes over the past week
aimed at forcing President Francois Hollande's socialist
government to withdraw proposed new labour market rules.
Striking workers have blocked fuel depots and oil terminals,
disrupting distribution of gasoline and other refined products.
By Tuesday a quarter of the country's network of 11,500 petrol
stations had run dry, prompting Prime Minister Manuel Valls to
declare: "Enough is enough."
France is western Europe's third-biggest oil refiner, behind
Germany and Italy, according to the JODI-World Oil Database,
with a total refining capacity of nearly 1.5 million barrels a
day of oil, equal to around 1.5 percent of global daily crude
demand.
The impact on the oil price has been limited so far: though
the strikes have curbed demand from refineries, Brent crude
was up nearly 1 percent on Tuesday at $48.73 a barrel on
expectations that data would show a U.S. supply overhang was
shrinking.
But with just a couple of weeks to go before the kick-off of
the Euro 2016 soccer tournament in France, which is expected to
attract more than a million foreign visitors, the government is
under pressure to act quickly to free up flows of crude oil and
refined products.
"The European football championship starts on June 10 in
France and we don't think that the government will allow for all
retail stations to be empty for that event. There will,
therefore, likely be an import pull for diesel cargoes during
June and July," Petromatrix oil strategist Olivier Jakob said.
A prolonged refinery strike in France in 2010 led to a glut
of crude in Europe because it could not be delivered to
refineries, and a spike in refined products prices due to low
output from refineries.
Refining margins for diesel fuel have already risen 15
percent in the space of a week, to their highest level since
November.
That is a potentially unwelcome development for drivers in
France who, like car owners around the world, have enjoyed a
long period of cheap fuel.
SHIPPING OUT
Traders and shipping sources said queues of tankers had
formed off the port of Le Havre in northern France, which
services Total's 247,000-bpd Gonfreville plant, the country's
biggest refinery, as well as Exxon's 240,000-bpd Port Jerome
facility.
At Fos in the south, where Exxon runs a 140,000-bpd
refinery, protesters caused damage to the road and railway
running to the plant and the company said it was unable to load
any products onto distribution trucks.
"The strike at the port of Le Havre will limit the intake of
cargoes and might cause some cargoes to stay afloat, but once
the strikes are over, there should be some supportive impact on
the cargo market as inland stocks will need to be rebuilt,
something that will also be the case if strategic stocks are
released," Petromatrix's Jakob said.
Crude oil traders said there were no signs yet of distress
in the market, of cargoes being diverted to other ports, or of
owners of physical barrels being forced to sell at steep
discounts just to get rid of their oil.
Still, traders said it was probably just a matter of time
before charges on ships for late arrival at destination ports,
or demurrage, start to rise and owners of physical cargoes may
have to fight harder to find buyers for their oil.
The flip-side for the oil market at least is that with
French refineries either shut or running at minimum levels, an
overhang of excess refined products in Europe is likely to clear
up more quickly.
"The combination of upstream production outages and French
strikes are going ... to clean up a bit of the overhang in both
crude and products. But it will depend on how long either last,"
one trader said.
