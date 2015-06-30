UPDATE 3-Ferry workers plan more action after blocking Calais port

(Adds traffic resumed para 2)
By Matthias Blamont
CALAIS, France, June 30 Ferry workers on Tuesday
threatened to continue their protest on Wednesday after blocking
Calais' port for two days, forcing the closure of the Channel
Tunnel linking France and England for several hours.
Protesting workers on Tuesday blocked the tunnel's entrance
by setting fire to tyres thrown onto railway tracks. Traffic in
both directions, halted on early Tuesday afternoon, resumed at
around 1500 GMT, Eurotunnel said.
It was the second time workers shut the tunnel in less than
a week, causing chaos for trucking firms and holidaymakers.
More action was planned for Wednesday, trade unionist Eric
Vercoutre of the MyFerryLink works council said.
Workers at ferry service MyFerryLink are trying to prevent
job cuts after their company was sold to a Danish firm earlier
this month. MyFerryLink was previously owned by Eurotunnel, the
company that operates the undersea cross-Channel rail link.
Eurotunnel Chief Executive Jacques Gounon was due to meet
French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron on Friday, Vercoutre
added.
"We want to make the French, British and Belgian governments
understand that if a solution isn't found to save our 600 jobs,
there will be a lot of disruption this summer," Vercoutre said.
"When the mobilisation ramps up, we'll block everything,
which could disrupt Eurotunnel," he warned.
Eurotunnel said on its website: "Our passenger service is
temporarily suspended due to a breach of our terminal
boundaries."
Strike action by around 400 workers last week caused major
traffic jams of lorries.
Calais is a magnet for migrants, many from troubled parts of
Africa, the Middle East and South Asia, who use it as a
jumping-off point to try to get across to Britain. The chaos of
the past week has seen an increase in attempts to stow away on
trucks heading across the Channel.
A Reuters reporter in Calais saw dozens of lorries jammed up
on the motorway leading to the port on Tuesday. Strikers barred
access to the port, which looked largely empty inside. Just
three passenger cars were waiting at customs.
"This is not a very nice thing to happen to us," Stanley
Shakespeare, a retired Londoner, said as he and his wife tried
to head home after a holiday in Spain.
"We love France and we love the French people, who are very
nice, but as we got here today I may change my mind."
Eurotunnel in June agreed to sell its Calais-to-Dover ferry
business to Denmark's DFDS to end a lengthy battle
with British competition authorities.
SCOP Sea France, the co-operative of workers that runs the
ferries, asked a commercial court to extend its contract with
Eurotunnel and prevent it from being dissolved after the sale.
The court on Monday rejected that request.
DFDS, which is set to take over operation of the ferries on
July 2, has pledged to keep 202 out of 577 workers, a level the
union sees as unacceptable.
The ferry workers had initially tried to buy the business of
operating the two ferries from Eurotunnel themselves but failed.
(Writing by Mark John; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and William
Hardy)