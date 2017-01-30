French hydro reservoirs at lowest level in at least 10 years -RTE

BRIEF-FDA committee recommends approval of Pfizer's epoetin alfa biosimilar
* FDA Advisory Committee recommends approval of Pfizer's proposed biosimilar to Epogen®/Procrit® across all indications
PARIS Jan 30 French reservoirs used for hydropower are at their lowest levels in 10 years because of low rain and snowfall this winter, grid operator RTE said on Monday.
There has been no impact yet on the French electricity network nor on the grid operator's winter outlook, a spokesman for RTE said.
Data on RTE's website showed that hydro reservoir levels in the fourth week of January were at their lowest in the 10 years for which RTE has records.
A representative of state-controlled utility EDF, which operates France's hydropower stations, was not available to comment. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by David Goodman)
* Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications Co., Ltd. to be acquired for $11.25 USD per share
* Ryohin Keikaku will likely see operating profit rise 5 pct on year to Q1 record of about 12 billion yen ($107 million) for the three months through May - Nikkei