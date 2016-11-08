French regulator targets power price speculation with new ARENH rules

PARIS Nov 8 French energy markets regulator CRE
proposed on Tuesday tighter rules under which alternative energy
providers buy power from nuclear power station managed by
state-controlled utility EDF.
The move is aimed at curbing potential speculation in the
French power market after spot and forward electricity prices
surged to record highs over the past weeks due to tight nuclear
supply concerns in France.
CRE said its proposal would tighten the conditions under
which EDF's smaller rivals terminate their agreements with the
former monopoly - a mechanism called ARENH.
EDF asked last month for the whole scheme to be suspended
while the market is so tight. The government refused, but tasked
the CRE with modifying it to cut out speculative behaviour.
"CRE believes that the termination clause allows suppliers
with a late power of arbitration which is not consistent with
the principle of annuality of the mechanism," the regulator
said.
The proposed rule change aims to prevent EDF rivals from
limiting their nuclear electricity purchases to the winter
months, during which they can resell to market during peak
demand period at potentially high prices.
Under the ARENH mechanism, EDF's rivals can buy up to 100
terawatt/hours per year, about a quarter of EDF's nuclear
production, at 42 euros ($46) per megawatt hour to promote
competition in the market.
