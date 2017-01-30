French energy sector unions call for strike, date to be decided -CGT

BRIEF-Optibase Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Jan 30 French energy sector unions have called for a strike in the gas and electricity sector to protest wage freezes in the sector for 2017, CGT trade union said in a statement on Monday.
The date for the strike and duration will be decided during a general assembly meeting of the unions on Tuesday, CGT said.
It added that the unions would be looking at all options including downing tools, production stoppage at power generation sites, halting gas injection at depots and targeted power cuts to some areas. (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.
MILAN, May 25 European shares struggled for direction on Thursday with investors hunting for fresh catalysts as a blistering earnings season that helped stocks surge to new highs nears its end.