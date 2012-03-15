Protesting steelworkers seeking Sarkozy talks teargassed

* Steel mill symbol of industrial decline in campaign

* Sarkozy says protesters only playing politics

By Leigh Thomas

PARIS, March 15 French police fired tear gas to disperse dozens of protesting steelworkers seeking talks with President Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday as they tried to approach his campaign headquarters in Paris.

Less than six weeks from a presidential election, Sarkozy said that the 150 workers who had come to Paris were more interested in playing politics than in finding solutions for the ArcelorMittal steel mill Florange in eastern France.

Riot police fired tear gas on the workers as they tried to break through a police line to reach Sarkozy's campaign headquarters in a middle-class neighbourhood of southwest Paris, even though he was on the campaign trail outside the capital.

CFDT union official Edouard Martin, nonetheless, blamed Sarkozy for their treatment, saying it made a mockery of his claim to defend the interests of working-class French.

"For four weeks we've been on strike and we haven't harmed anyone and now he gasses us, 'the candidate of the people'," barked Martin, frothing with anger.

The Florange steel mill, whose blast furnaces were idled until further notice late last year due to a lack of orders, has come to symbolise France's industrial decline ahead of the two-round April 22 and May 6 elections.

The president's Socialist rival Francois Hollande has seized on the mill's plight as a sign of Sarkozy's failure to halt the decline of France's industrial base, which has shed over 350,000 jobs since Sarkozy took office in 2007.

The president is trailing Hollande in opinion polls although the margin is narrowing. A survey released on Wednesday by pollster CSA showed Hollande and Sarkozy neck and neck for the first round on 28 percent each, with the Socialist winning a second round by 54 percent to 46.

Sarkozy said the he would be happy to meet on Monday with workers truly interested in the mill's fate and not stirring up trouble.

"I know that the Florange workers who are worried about their jobs don't like their suffering to be used," he told journalists. "The unions should defend workers interests not play politics."

Sarkozy said at the start of the month that he had secured a commitment from ArcelorMittal to invest 17 million euros ($22 million) in the plant and restart it in the second half of the year. However, the company later said that would depend on the economic conditions being there.