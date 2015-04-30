UPDATE 3-France and Qatar seal $7 bln Rafale fighter jet deal

* Looking to modernise, Qatar to buy 24 jets
* Purchase comes amid instability across Middle East
* Dassault seals third Rafale sale this year
(Adds delivery schedule, Qatar context)
By John Irish and Cyril Altmeyer
PARIS, April 30 Qatar has agreed to buy 24
Dassault Aviation-built Rafale fighter jets in a
6.3-billion-euro ($7 billion) deal, the French government said
on Thursday, as the Gulf Arab state looks to boost its military
firepower in an increasingly unstable region.
Tensions in the Middle East with conflicts in Yemen, Syria
and Libya, as well as concerns over Shi'ite Muslim power Iran's
growing influence in the area, have fuelled a desire across
Sunni Gulf Arab states to modernise their military hardware.
The contract - the third this year for Dassault
after deals to sell Rafale jets to Egypt and India - also
includes MBDA missiles, and the training of 36 Qatari pilots and
100 technicians by the French army, a French Defence Ministry
official said.
"The president spoke to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the
Emir of Qatar, who confirmed his desire to buy 24 Rafale combat
planes," President Francois Hollande's office said.
Eleven planes will be delivered each year from mid-2018.
Dassault Chief Executive Eric Trappier told BFM TV Qatar had an
option to buy 12 more planes.
Hollande will travel to Doha on May 4 to sign the contract
before heading to Saudi Arabia as an honorary guest at a summit
of Gulf Arab leaders.
Paris has close commercial and political ties with Qatar and
Hollande will push further business interests in the country as
well as encourage investment into France, where the gas-rich
Gulf state already has assets of about $10 billion.
Qatar - home to Al Udeid, the largest U.S. air base in the
Middle East - has been a major player in air strikes in the
region despite its limited air force, mainly made-up of
Dassault-built Mirage warplanes.
It has taken part in operations to oust Libyan President
Muammar Gaddafi, strikes in Syria against Islamic State
militants and most recently in the Saudi-led coalition's
campaign against Yemen's Shi'ite Houthi rebels.
Over the last three years Qatar has sought to expand its
armed forces and upgrade its equipment.
UAE TALKS
The Rafale sales have lifted French arms exports this year
to about 15 billion euros and have been a welcome boost for
Dassault, which had been under increasing pressure to sell the
plane overseas after years of failures.
Dassault shares were up 3.82 percent at 1430 GMT.
Dassault is also in talks aimed at supplying 16 of the
multi-role combat jets to Malaysia and has resumed discussions
over potential fighter sales to another Gulf Arab state, the
United Arab Emirates. A senior French diplomat said the talks
with the UAE were "going pretty well".
A leading European defence analyst, however, said the Qatar
deal could weaken the Rafale's chances of being chosen by the
UAE, and boost the chances of the rival Eurofighter Typhoon.
"If recent history is a guide, now that Qatar has gone for
Rafale, that should kill the Rafale's prospects in the UAE,"
said Francis Tusa, editor of Defence Analysis.
"It is possibly the only the good news for (Eurofighter)
Typhoon, which has been languishing as both Rafale and Gripen
have seen significant export sales recently."
The Eurofighter is built by Airbus Group,
Finmeccanica and BAE Systems.
($1 = 0.8934 euros)
