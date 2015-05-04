France, Qatar sign $7 bln Rafale warplane, missile deal

BRIEF-Elliott Advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel's rejection of third PPG proposal
* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM
DOHA May 4 French and Qatar signed on Monday a 6.3 billion euro $7.02 billion) agreement for the sale of 24 Dassault Aviation-built Rafale fighter jets.
The contract - the third this year for Dassault AVMD.PA after deals to sell Rafale jets to Egypt and India - also includes MBDA missiles, and the training of 36 Qatari pilots and 100 technicians by the French army, a French Defence Ministry official has said.
The agreement was signed during a visit to the Gulf Arab state by French President Francois Hollande. ($1 = 0.8971 euros) (Reporting by John Irish, Editing by William Maclean)
* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends