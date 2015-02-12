France says Rafale deal with Egypt could be signed in next few days

BRIEF-Trio-Tech International Q3 EPS $0.10; revenue rises to $9.825 mln
* Trio-Tech third quarter net income increased 133 percent to $0.10 per share versus $0.04 per share last year
PARIS Feb 12 French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said a deal with Egyprt for the sale of 24 Dassault Aviation-built Rafale fighter jets could be signed in the next few days.
"Maybe a little earlier," Fabius told i-Tele television when asked to confirm the agreement would be signed by next Feb. 16 or Feb. 17. "Things are looking very good on that front."
The two countries agreed a deal worth more than 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion) for the fighter jets, a naval frigate and missiles, a French source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Nicholas Vinocur)
OSLO, May 11 Nordic budget airline Primera Air has agreed to buy eight of Boeing's new 737 MAX aircraft for more than $950 million at list prices, and has an option to buy an additional four planes, the companies said on Thursday.
