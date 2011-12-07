French Rafale production to end if no exports-min

PARIS Dec 7 Dassault Aviation will end production of its Rafale combat fighter jet if France does not land any export orders, the country's defence minister said on Wednesday.

Construction would not stop until Dassault has completed an order from the French army for 180 planes, Gerard Longuet said. The last delivery is expected in 2021.

Dassault has struggled to find a foreign buyer for the multi-role Rafale, which is billed as one of the most effective fighters in the world but also one of the most expensive.

It faces tough competition from the Eurofighter - built by Britain's BAE Systems, Italy's Finmeccanica and European aerospace group EADS on behalf of Germany and Spain - Boeing's F-18 and the Sweden's Saab Gripen.

A deal in the works since 2008 to sell at least 60 Rafales worth an estimated $10 billion to the United Arab Emirates was dealt a fresh blow last month when the UAE said proposed terms were "uncompetitive and unworkable".

The Rafale lost out to the Gripen last month on a 22-plane order from Switzerland.

Earlier this year, France was close to a deal with Brazil before the government delayed a decision on replacing its fleet of Mirage 2000 jet fighters until at least 2012.

The Rafale had its first ever combat operation this year when it was deployed in the NATO mission in Libya.

"If Dassault doesn't sell any Rafales abroad, production will be stopped," Longuet told television channel LCP. He said maintenance would continue on fighters in service.

Dassault Aviation declined to comment.