UPDATE 1-France aiming for two more Rafale deals by early 2016 -source

(Adds context on India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kuwait)
By Cyril Altmeyer
PARIS, July 28 France is confident of winning
two more foreign orders for its Rafale fighter jet by the
beginning of next year as it seeks to extend a spate of recent
export successes, a source familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
After failing for years to win an order for its warplane,
France has sold 24 Rafales each to Egypt and Qatar in recent
months and is in talks to finalise the sale of another 36 to
India.
"There should be two other export contracts for the Rafale
by the beginning of next year," not including India, the source
said.
"The most advanced discussions are with Malaysia and the
UAE," the source added.
In a further development, the source said that France was
negotiating with India for options to supply further aircraft on
top of the 36 Rafales the country has provisionally agreed to
buy.
In April, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had
ordered 36 "ready-to-fly" Rafale fighters to modernise his
country's warplane fleet, dealing directly with the French
government after three years of inconclusive negotiations with
the plane's manufacturer, Dassault.
India has signalled any further purchases will come though
government channels, raising doubts over the future of the
stalled commercial negotiations with Dassault for 126 jets
COMPETITION
The recent spate of Rafale export orders has shaken up the
global defence market and given fresh momentum to the French
warplane as available production slots begin to dwindle.
Analysts and diplomats say the appetite for the jets has
also risen as a result of the United States' diminishing
influence in the Arab world along with wider security concerns.
However, Dassault still faces tough competition from U.S.
and European rivals.
Kuwait is expected to announce soon an order for 28 Boeing
F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets, a $3 billion-plus deal that
will keep the jets' St. Louis production line running well into
2019, according to people familiar with the deal.
.
Malaysia, which wants to replace its fleet of Russian MiG-29
fighters, is looking at the Rafale, the F/A-18, Swedish firm
Saab's Gripen and the Eurofighter Typhoon.
While a Malaysian decision had been expected this year,
aviation industry executives have warned that fiscal troubles
due to lower oil and commodities prices could lead to delays in
placing the order.
Indonesia, which needs to replace ageing U.S.-built F-5s, is
reported to be studying the Rafale, Eurofighter and Russia's
Sukhoi Su-35 as well as Sweden's Gripen and the Lockheed Martin
F-16. The Eurofighter consortium comprises Airbus Group
, representing Germany and Spain, Italy's Finmeccanica
and Britain's BAE Systems.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Tim Hepher; Editing by
Michel Rose and Pravin Char)