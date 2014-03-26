LyondellBasell receives offer for mothballed French refinery

BRIEF-Tata Steel to issue debt securities of up to 9,000 crore rupees
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
PARIS, March 26 Monaco-based oil products trading company Sotragem has made an offer to buy LyondellBasell's mothballed Berre refinery in southeastern France, the company said on Wednesday.
Sotragem declined to say how much the offer was worth, but French industry minister Arnaud Montebourg said in a statement that it included plans for 400 million euros ($551.4 million) of investment in the plant over three years, which he said could lead to the creation of more than 200 jobs.
LyondellBasell mothballed the refinery in January 2012, having failed to find a buyer since putting it up for sale in May 2011.
If the deal goes through, it would run against the recent trend of European refinery closures in the face of vast overcapacity. ($1 = 0.7254 Euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva and David Goodman)
April 20 Bill O'Reilly will receive a maximum of one year's salary following his ouster Wednesday from Fox News, according to a source familiar with the situation.
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to reverse a 2016 decision that limits the number of television stations some broadcasters can buy.