Berre refinery workers back rolling 48-hour strike-CGT

BRIEF-Jetpay executes agreement with the office of the Illinois State Treasurer to become the payment processor for e-pay
* Jetpay executes agreement with the office of the Illinois State Treasurer to become the payment processor for e-pay
MARSEILLE, Sept 27 Workers at Lyondellbasell's 105,000-barrels per day Berre refinery in France voted for a rolling 48-hour strike, a CGT union official told Reuters on Tuesday.
"All operations at the refinery will stop and we will block all accesses to ensure no products come in or out," he said, adding that the refinery management had given no date at which it planned to shut the plant. (Reporting By Jean-Francois Rosnoblet; Editing by Anthony Barker)
* Jetpay executes agreement with the office of the Illinois State Treasurer to become the payment processor for e-pay
* Provides update on development and expansion projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces proposed qualifying transaction with Medicenna Therapeutics Inc