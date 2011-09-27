Berre refinery workers back rolling 48-hour strike-CGT

MARSEILLE, Sept 27 Workers at Lyondellbasell's 105,000-barrels per day Berre refinery in France voted for a rolling 48-hour strike, a CGT union official told Reuters on Tuesday.

"All operations at the refinery will stop and we will block all accesses to ensure no products come in or out," he said, adding that the refinery management had given no date at which it planned to shut the plant. (Reporting By Jean-Francois Rosnoblet; Editing by Anthony Barker)