French refinery unions mull action on Petroplus closure

PARIS Jan 2 Workers at the French Petit
Couronne refinery owned by Petroplus will meet union
representatives from nearby refineries on Wednesday to decide
whether to call for strike action after the Swiss refiner
announced temporary shutdowns at three plants, a union official
said.
The general meeting on Wednesday morning will include the
plant's 550 workers as well as trade unionists from other
plants, the Petit Couronne trade union official said on Monday.
Total's Gonfreville and Exxon Mobil's Port
Jerome are in the vicinity.
Petroplus announced the closures last week after bankers
abruptly froze credit lines used by the company to buy crude oil
supplies.
While talks with bankers continue, Petroplus has started
what it termed "temporary economic shutdowns" of three of its
five refineries, Petit Couronne, Antwerp in Belgium and Cressier
in Switzerland.
The Petit-Couronne unionist said workers were preventing
deliveries of refined products stockpiled at the plant to ensure
the future of the site, adding the stocks were worth around 200
million euros ($260 million).
A victim of oversupply in European refining and of an
investment strategy under former boss Thomas O'Malley that fell
foul of an industry downturn, Petroplus and European government
officials have been locked in talks with the 13 banks that froze
a $1 billion facility it needed to buy crude oil.
The 13 lenders include BNP Paribas, Societe
Generale, Natixis Credit Suisse,
Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank.