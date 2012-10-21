INSIGHT-Schroeder a la francaise won't work for Hollande

* French reform bid comes a decade after Schroeder overhaul
* Local industrial relations will make compromise tough
* Employers seeking major assault on labour costs
By Mark John
PARIS, Oct 21 A left-wing leader takes office in
a troubled European nation. Company bankruptcies are piling up
and unemployment is on the rise. His pledge to pull off
long-overdue economic reforms is greeted with weary scepticism.
The scene that played out in Germany a decade ago is being
repeated in France today.
But whereas Gerhard Schroeder in 2003 launched deep labour
reforms that helped revive a moribund German economy, Francois
Hollande will find his room for manoeuvre hemmed in by the
global slowdown and France's prickly industrial relations.
"This is not about copying someone else's model - just
improving our own," said Lionel Fontagne, an economics professor
at Paris's Sorbonne university who has tracked France's gradual
decline as a global economic force.
"But it is very difficult to discuss the real issues."
Hollande came to power five months ago on promises to revamp
France's economy and halt a spate of industry closures that have
pushed joblessness to a 13-year high of over three million.
In a nod to the "Agenda 2010" label that Schroeder gave to
his reform drive, he has christened his own push "Agenda 2014" -
the ambitious deadline he has set to restore jobs and growth.
He has tasked trade unions and employers with negotiating a
"historic" overhaul of the French labour market and charged
Louis Gallois, ex-head of European aerospace concern EADS, to
propose by Nov. 5 measures to boost French competitiveness.
It is a bold timetable that, in coming months, will show
whether the euro zone's second biggest economy can follow the
largest in grasping the nettle of reform.
GERMANY IN BETTER SHAPE
Back in 2003, Germany was struggling to digest the cost of
the 1990 reunification of west and east. Over 4.4 million had no
job and the head of the revered Ifo economics institute said
Germany was "the sick man of Europe", its citizens lagging
behind the rising income per head elsewhere in Europe.
But World Bank data put German income at $39,211 a head last
year against $34,993 in France, with Germany outdoing its
southern neighbour on just about every economic benchmark.
Schroeder's reforms such as the creation of a new low-wage
sector and wage moderation pacts with unions have meant German
labour costs have risen less than 10 percent in the past decade,
compared to 30 percent in France.
Critics say the "Hartz reforms" - named after Peter Hartz,
the personnel director of auto giant Volkswagen whom Schroeder
named to draft the plans - led to a generation of "working poor"
in Germany, sometimes paid less than one euro an hour.
While that carries a social cost, few dispute the German
economy as a whole is currently in a better shape than France's.
Where German exports are at record levels, France's share of
total euro zone exports has crumbled from around 17 percent at
the turn of the century to 12.9 percent. Unemployment is at 6.8
percent in Germany against over 10 percent in France.
INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS
Schroeder's left-leaning credentials helped persuade unions
to moderate wage claims in return for future job security.
Socialist diehard Hollande enjoys similar confidence with
France's main unions. But the way French industrial relations
work will make it harder for him to get the same result.
Whereas German unions such as the auto sector's IG Metall
can strike wage deals across an entire industry, French accords
are made at company or individual level and so cannot be used as
a policy tool for nationwide wage restraint.
Schroeder also had the benefit of a more predictable trade
union scene: workable contacts with the main umbrella group, the
German Trade Union Federation (DGB), and unionists who were less
inclined to call for strikes because their statute gave them
"co-determination" rights to influence company policy.
In contrast, Hollande must deal with at least a handful of
main trade unions ranging from moderate to militant and which
compensate for lacking the statutory powers of their German
counterparts by having earlier recourse to the street.
"French trade unions are structurally weak but time and time
again they show their ability to mobilise," Jacques Freyssinet
of France's Centre of Labour Studies (CEE) said of protests and
strikes that sporadically bring the country grinding to a halt.
With the economy near recession, Hollande cannot risk
protests such as a 1995 strike over welfare cuts that brought
France to a halt for weeks, or fierce 2010 protests against
pension reforms by his predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy.
Yet even if he can find some common ground with the unions,
things are less promising on the employers' side.
Whereas Schroeder cultivated a pro-business image - and even
enjoyed the nickname "Comrade of the Bosses" - Hollande
campaigned on a solidly leftist platform of reining in the
excesses of big business and the world of finance.
His first annual budget targeted the wealthy and corporate
world, with a symbolic 75 percent tax on the super-rich among a
raft of tax hikes aimed at bolstering public finances.
The government has poured cold water on demands for at least
30 billion euros ($39 billion) of social charges businesses pay
to be transferred to other levies such as value added tax (VAT).
Employers insist such cuts are vital, pointing to the fact
that French labour charges are among the highest in the European
Union alongside those in Belgium and Sweden.
But the government fears a shift of those charges onto VAT
or other taxes would hurt consumer spending, for years one of
the main props of the French economy.
"We are looking at all the options," said a source close to
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault. "But we won't be looking at
any transfers that would bring on a recession."
TECHNOLOGY RACE
Prospects for France to follow Germany in establishing a
low-wage sector of "mini-jobs" also appear dim.
Not even employers dare suggest scrapping the current
minimum wage of 9.40 euros an hour, and unions are furious that
more companies are turning to temporary contracts to avoid
permanent contracts that are hugely expensive to terminate.
"Each time we give them a bit of flexibility they want
more," said Francois Chereque, head of the moderate CFDT union.
With anything more than a small chipping away at labour
costs unlikely, the government argues France can maintain a
competitive edge by moving upmarket to offer high-value goods
for which the world is ready to pay a premium.
That tactic has worked for German companies such as
Mercedes-maker Daimler AG and specific sectors in
France such as aeronautics or the luxury goods industries.
But engineering a more widespread shift would take years.
Firms such as Franco-Italian microchip-maker STMicroelectronics
say the race to keep one step ahead of low-cost rivals
is getting tougher by the year.
"The real differentiator is labour cost and flexibility,"
STMicroelectronics director Gerard Matheron said, citing the
example of Taiwanese workers who worked longer than the 32 hours
a week of their French counterparts for a fifth of the salary.
"To keep producing in Europe we have to continually find the
right mix between research and production to keep up with the
most up-to-date technologies."
Yet high labour costs are trapping many French firms in a
vicious circle of lower profit that prevents investment in new
technologies, argues Axa chief economist Eric Chaney.
Using official EU data, Chaney calculates French research
and development spending has remained flat at 1.4 percent of
national output over the past decade while Germany's has risen
from the same level to over 1.9 percent of output.
French research group Coe-Rexecode estimates gross operating
margins in the French manufacturing sector have fallen from 37
percent in 2000 to 29.9 percent last year, while German margins
are up from 27 percent to 34.4 percent.
"French companies are not profitable enough to spend as much
on R&D as German ones. Why? Labour costs," concluded Chaney, who
in 2007 investment note entitled "France - the new sick man of
Europe", was among the first to sound the alarm on its economy.
Hollande is creating a state agency to foster innovation
with a budget of around 40 billion euros but the challenge is
whether the civil servants spend the money on industry's needs.
It may be the middle of 2013 before any progress in talks
between unions and employers and Gallois' proposals start to be
translated into reforms and longer before the economy benefits.
Worryingly for Hollande, Schroeder did not survive in office
to see his reforms take effect. As unemployment continued to
rise into 2005, he lost support with core left-wing voters and
was ousted in a September poll by conservative Angela Merkel.
He told adoring French business leaders in August: "Courage
means putting reform of your country before staying power."