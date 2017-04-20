Undoing bank regulation is risk to stability, U.S. stance key - Bank of France

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shanghai stocks, Aussie dollar down after Moody's downgrades China
TOKYO, May 24 China's main stock index fell one percent and the Australian dollar slipped on Wednesday after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
New U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered reviews of major banking rules rolled out after the global financial crisis in 2008, in a signal that looser regulation could be on the way.
The Bank of France's Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a European Central Bank policymaker, said in a financial stability report that regulations were an asset that should be preserved as they had helped make the system more secure.
"Any temptation to go back on this or to massively deregulate would increase the risk of another financial crisis," Villeroy said, adding that the challenge was now to reinforce these rules. "The attitude of the new U.S. administration will, of course, be key: now more than ever, close international co-ordination and strong political determination are vital." (Reporting by Yann le Guernigou; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
TOKYO, May 24 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday morning helped by exporters after the dollar gained against the yen, while financials gained ground thanks to a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.
May 23 Results of a tight election in western Canada's British Columbia remained unclear late on Tuesday following two days of vote recounting, with a razor close race on Vancouver Island poised to determine control of the provincial government.