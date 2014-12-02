France awards tidal energy tenders to EDF-DCNS, GDF Suez-Alstom

PARIS Dec 2 France has awarded tenders for two
pilot tidal energy projects to two French consortia, one led by
power utility EDF, the other by gas utility GDF Suez
.
Energy industry experts estimate that France has Europe's
second-biggest tidal energy potential after Britain.
EDF Energies Nouvelles, the renewable energy unit of 84
percent state-owned EDF, and Dublin-based marine turbine expert
OpenHydro, a unit of 64 percent state-owned naval defence and
energy group DCNS, said in a joint statement they had been
selected to install seven 2 megawatt tidal turbines in Raz
Blanchard, at the western tip of Normandy.
The turbines will have a combined capacity of 14 megawatt
and will be connected to the power grid in 2018.
French engineering group Alstom said it and
gas and power utility had been chosen to install four 1.4
megawatt tidal turbines with as well as an Alstom electrical
subsea hub for the same site. The project is slated to begin in
2017 and is expected to operate for a period of 20 years.
In September 2013, French President Francois Hollande
launched a tender for four pilot projects off the Normandy and
Brittany coasts for a total capacity of 80 megawatts (MW) at a
cost of 120 million euros.
He said that in the coming decade up to 3,000 megawatts
could be installed of French coasts, the equivalent of three
nuclear reactors.
The power in marine turbines comes from tidal currents which
turn blades similar to ships' propellers. Unlike wind, the tides
are predictable and the turbines's power output is constant.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by William Hardy)