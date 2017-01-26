French 2017 online retail sales seen up 11 pct - industry body

PARIS Jan 26 Online retail sales in France
could rise by 11 percent this year to 80 billion euros ($85.85
billion) as the number of online vendors increases and people
turn to the Internet to shop more often, the French E-Commerce
Federation (Fevad) said on Thursday.
This would compare with a 14.6 percent year-on-year rise in
2016, when the French spent 72 billion euros buying online,
Fevad said.
The 2016 performance included Christmas sales of 14 billion
euros, a 15 percent year-on-year increase.
Sales generated on web-based marketplaces rose 18 percent in
2016, while mobile sales increased by 30 percent.
For the sixth consecutive year, the average value of the
basket of purchased goods declined, notably due to price
competition among retailers and reduced or free shipping costs.
The average value of the basket fell 7 percent to 70 euros,
but this was offset by a rise in purchase frequency, Fevad said.
There were on average 28 online transactions per year per
buyer in 2016, a 21 percent year-on-year rise. There were over
200,000 e-commerce websites in France, a year-on-year increase
of 12 percent from 2015.
France is ranked as the fifth biggest e-commerce market
worldwide. In Europe, Britain is bigger.
In 2015, e-commerce represented an estimated 7 percent of
retail sales in France.
($1 = 0.9319 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas)