Rio Tinto in talks with Trimet over French plants -minister

PARIS, March 13 Global mining group Rio Tinto
is in exclusive talks with Germany's Trimet Aluminium
AG over the possible sale of two French aluminium plants,
France's industry minister said on Wednesday.
"Rio Tinto has entered exclusive negotiations with Trimet
for the sale of the site of Castelsarrasin and also
Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne," Arnaud Montebourg told the French
parliament.
Rio Tinto put the century-old Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne plant
in the French Alps up for sale last year under plans to reduce
its aluminium activities. The smaller Castelsarrasin site is in
southwest France.