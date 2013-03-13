Rio Tinto in talks with Trimet over French plants -minister

PARIS, March 13 Global mining group Rio Tinto is in exclusive talks with Germany's Trimet Aluminium AG over the possible sale of two French aluminium plants, France's industry minister said on Wednesday.

"Rio Tinto has entered exclusive negotiations with Trimet for the sale of the site of Castelsarrasin and also Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne," Arnaud Montebourg told the French parliament.

Rio Tinto put the century-old Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne plant in the French Alps up for sale last year under plans to reduce its aluminium activities. The smaller Castelsarrasin site is in southwest France.