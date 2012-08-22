France says to relax restrictions on Roma jobseekers

* Gov't won't waive EU-approved curbs outright for now
* But will abolish tax on immigrant labour
* Shutdowns of illegal campsites to continue
By Brian Love
PARIS, Aug 22 France will make it easier for
Roma immigrants from eastern Europe to obtain work and residence
rights, the government said on Wednesday, after years of
expulsions and more police raids this month on makeshift
campsites where they often live in squalor.
Socialist Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, under pressure
to break with a practice the left condemned when conservative
President Nicolas Sarkozy was in charge, announced the policy
shift after meetings with leading ministers and representatives
of the estimated 15-20,000 Roma people living in France.
Ayrault stopped short of promising to waive EU-approved
rules that restrict job market access to citizens of Romania and
Bulgaria, the native countries of many Roma, until the end of
2013. He said that was an issue France would now start to
examine while more modest measures were undertaken first.
One of the main changes is a pledge to waive a hefty tax
French employers must pay to the immigration office if they hire
a Romanian or Bulgarian worker - a levy that can run as high as
1,800 euros ($2,200), government figures show.
A government-approved list of jobs that are considered open
to Roma people, which now stands at 150 and includes trades such
as roofers, will be extended, according to a statement by
Ayrault's office.
Two weeks ago, police evicted around 300 people from illegal
campsites near the cities of Lille and Lyon and sent 240 of them
on a plane back to Romania. The swooops recalled a crackdown two
years before for which Sarkozy drew international criticism.
While Romania and Bulgaria have been members of the European
Union since 2007, their citizens - Roma included - are subject
to curbs on employment elsewhere in the EU until the end of 2013
imposed to slow what some countries at the time feared would be
an excessive influx of immigrants looking for work and welfare.
Romanians and Bulgarians must now get work permits to stay
legally beyond three months in a host country, meaning that many
end up going underground and living in camps near motorway
junctions on the edges of major cities, once their time is up.
"The Roma people are EU citizens like anyone else and would
like to work like anyone else," Malik Salemkour, a human rights
activist who met Ayrault with others to argue for change, told
reporters.
The Brussels-based European Commission, which has the job of
monitoring respect for EU treaties and clashed with Sarkozy over
the immigrant issue, said it was again monitoring the situation
in France after the early-August raids.
The Council of Europe, a broader governmental organisation
dedicated to ensuring respect for human right, has also urged
France to seek a lasting solution for Roma immigrants, most of
whom fled poverty and sometimes persecution in their homelands.
Socialist President Francois Hollande promised a solution to
the Roma issue during his election campaign.