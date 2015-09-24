Rothschild banking dynasty quarrel over use of family name

PARIS, Sept 24 Private bank and asset manager
the Edmond de Rothschild Group said on Thursday it would press
ahead with legal action against a rival branch of the banking
dynasty over use of the Rothschild name.
Shareholders in the rival business, whose holding company is
known as Paris Orleans, voted on Thursday to change
that name to Rothschild & Co with immediate effect.
The Edmond de Rothschild Group, which began the legal action
a few months ago, said the name change would create confusion.
"We deplore this decision, which is tantamount to
appropriating the use of the Rothschild family name, without any
distinguishing element, and adds to confusion between the
groups," the Edmond de Rothschild Group said in a statement.
Paris Orleans, the parent company of the Rothschild Group
investment banking and asset management business, had announced
plans to change its name in April. It said at the time the
change was to better reflect the presence of long-term
shareholders as well as their partnership culture.
The British and French parts of the Rothschild investment
banking business were brought together under the Paris Orleans
umbrella holding company in 2012. The Rothschild investment bank
frequently ranks as a top 10 mergers and acquisitions adviser in
Europe.
The Edmond de Rothschild Group has a 7.8 percent stake in
Paris Orleans.
