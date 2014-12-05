Safran names Petitcolin CEO, McInnes chairman

Uber extends sexual harassment probe; expects report by end-May
April 21 Uber Technologies Inc said it has extended its internal investigation into sexual harassment claims in its own organization, and a report is expected by the end of May.
PARIS Dec 5 French aerospace group Safran named Philippe Petitcolin) as its next chief executive when chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Herteman retires next spring.
Herteman's chairman role will be awarded to current Finance Director Ross McInnes as the company returns to its previous structure with the chairman and CEO roles split, it said in a statement.
The announcement came immediately after a board meeting and resolved months of succession rumours at the maker of jet engines, plane and rocket parts, and biometric security systems.
Safran co-owns CFM International, the world's largest jet engine manufacturer based on the number of units sold, together with General Electric.
CFM engines power the Boeing 737 series and about half of the competing Airbus A320 fleet. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, writing by Tim Hepher)
April 21 Uber Technologies Inc said it has extended its internal investigation into sexual harassment claims in its own organization, and a report is expected by the end of May.
* POSCO, Hyundai Steel shares rise after U.S. probe launched (Add trade ministry comments, share prices)
JAKARTA, April 21 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday he discussed with Indonesian President Joko Widodo barriers to U.S. companies operating in Southeast Asia's largest economy.