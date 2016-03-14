Safran says selling detection business

LONDON, March 14 France's Safran
confirmed on Monday that it was selling its Morpho Detection
business, and said it was reviewing strategic options for its
identity and security activities.
In a strategy update, the partially state-owned aerospace
and defence group also said it was interested in adding to its
aircraft equipment business if its financial goals were met.
It reiterated targets for 2016 and said it would maintain
propulsion margins in the mid-to-high teens in 2016-2020 thanks
to aftermarket activity as it switches to a new version of a
civil jet engine co-produced with General Electric.
It said group margins should remain consistent with 2015
levels during what it described as a transitional period.
