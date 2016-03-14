UPDATE 3-Safran to sell detection unit, may expand equipment business

* Strategic review of rest of identity, security activities

* Review seen taking up to 6 months, all options considered

* Safran holding investor meeting in London (Adds CEO and CFO quotes, shares)

By Tim Hepher

LONDON, March 14 France's Safran announced a review of its remaining security activities after putting its airport explosives detection business up for sale, tying its future to aviation and defence.

The partially state-owned aerospace and defence group also signalled interest in adding to its aircraft equipment business that includes landing gear and brakes and already makes up 28 percent of revenue.

But despite boasting an ample warchest for acquisitions thanks to record engine sales, the French company declined to say if it was still interested in seatmaker Zodiac Aerospace , which fended off overtures from Safran over five years ago.

"I won't comment on names because today there is nothing on the table," Chief Executive Philippe Petitcolin told reporters.

"We are simply saying that as part of our strategy, we are open to looking at all opportunities that could present themselves in the equipment area."

In 2010, Safran withdrew a bid for aircraft equipment and interiors maker Zodiac whose shares have been hit by seat production problems and a series of profit warnings lately.

Two years later, an activist investor warned Safran against launching a new bid for the family controlled company.

Petitcolin was named CEO last year with a mandate to secure the smooth ramp-up of the LEAP engine for Boeing and Airbus medium-range jets, co-produced with General Electric through their CFM International venture, and review its strategy.

Petitcolin said Safran's future was in aviation and defence but did not rule out any options for its remaining security business, which makes machines for biometric ID checks.

He said Safran had received several expressions of interest from potential industrial buyers of its Morpho Detection business, which had revenue of $300-400 million last year.

The security business as a while had revenue of 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) last year.

Safran was due to set out its strategy for the rest of the decade to investors later on Monday.

Its stock fell more than 5 percent as markets focused on a lower forecast for margins from its propulsion business.

Safran said these would be in the mid-to-high percentage teens in 2016-2020 as it switches over to the LEAP engine, weaning itself off high profits from the mature CFM56 product.

"Until now they were looking at margins in the high teens and their formulation is more cautious, which scared a few people," said Oddo Securities analyst Yan Dercoles.

Finance Director Bernard Delpit said the transition had been affected by stronger than expected sales of the CFM56 engine since the last mid-term forecast in 2013.

"The starting point has changed since two to three years ago. It's true the market can say (the forecasts) are more cautious but we will acccept being cautious," he said. ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Additional reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Mark Potter and Keith Weir)