UPDATE 1-New Sanofi CEO to unveil five-year plan in November -unions

By Noelle Mennella
PARIS, June 26 Sanofi Chief Executive
Olivier Brandicourt has told unions he will present a five-year
strategic plan in November after the French company's
third-quarter results, labour representatives said.
Brandicourt said shortly after taking the helm of the drugs
company in April that he was launching a strategic review to be
completed in the fourth quarter.
His plan will be closely watched by both staff and
investors, following the sacking last October of previous CEO
Chris Viehbacher, who clashed with the board.
In his first formal gathering with unions on Thursday,
Brandicourt said the cost of operating Sanofi's industrial sites
was weighing on the company's gross profit margin, according to
a union official who was at the meeting and asked not to be
named.
Sanofi declined to comment.
Unions have expressed concerns over production sites and
research spending after the loss of several hundred jobs due to
restructuring.
Union officials said they had also requested the opening of
negotiations on salary increases after a two-year pay freeze.
Remuneration has been a sensitive issue at Sanofi after a
shareholder row over a joining bonus for Brandicourt, as well as
severance payments for his predecessor.
For shareholders, the focus will be on how Brandicourt plans
to ensure growth at a time of big challenges to its core
diabetes business and rapid changes in the wider healthcare
sector, which has seen more than $250 billion of deals this
year.
The commercial performance of Sanofi's top-selling insulin
drug Lantus is a worry, with competitive pressures mounting and
uncertainty over how well the follow-on product Toujeo will
fare.
More generally, investors want to see what sort of power the
new CEO will really wield, given Viehbacher's past disputes with
the board.
Viehbacher left after a disagreement over his management
style, according to Sanofi. Company insiders said some board
members saw his approach as too authoritarian and a decision to
explore selling mature drugs had ruffled feathers, since it put
French jobs at risk.
Brandicourt, a Paris-educated doctor who previously headed
Bayer's healthcare arm, needs to take such
sensitivities into account while also retaining the group's
global focus.
Sanofi is a leading player in emerging markets and is also
heavily reliant on the U.S. market, which remains the biggest
and most profitable in the world for pharmaceutical companies.
It has high hopes for a new type of cholesterol-lowering
drug called Praluent, developed with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
, which was recommended for approval by a U.S. advisory
panel this month. Amgen has a similar drug nearing the
market.
(Additional reporting by Ben Hirschler; Writing by Tim Hepher;
Editing by David Holmes)