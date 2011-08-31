UPDATE 2-Sarkozy's office denies report of Bettencourt cash

* New book claims Bettencourt gave cash to Sarkozy

* Socialist leader calls for enquiry

(Adds reaction, detail)

By Vicky Buffery and Gerard Bon

PARIS, Aug 31 French President Nicolas Sarkozy's office denied allegations published in the daily Liberation on Wednesday that he was handed cash by L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt for his 2007 election campaign.

The assertions, made in extracts printed in Liberation of a book, "Sarkozy Killed Me", to go on sale on Thursday, threaten to revive a political and financial scandal that gripped France a year ago and rocked Sarkozy's government.

The book's title refers to a message allegedly scrawled in blood by the victim in a famous murder case, "Omar killed me".

"These allegations are scandalous, unfounded and untruthful," a spokesman at Sarkozy's office told Reuters.

A judicial source told Reuters individuals would likely be questioned over the matter, but that the claims were unlikely to lead very far.

They do have the potential to create unwelcome publicity for Sarkozy, however, just months before a 2012 presidential election in which he is widely expected to run.

Opposition Socialist leader Martine Aubry called for a new inquiry into the claims and asked why they had not been revealed earlier.

Government spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse, who is also France's budget minister, called the timing of the revelations, eight months before a presidential election, "dubious".

"When you want to make accusations, you don't make them in a book or in the press, you make them before the courts," she told France 2 television.

Prime Minister Francois Fillon said the claims smacked of a pre-electoral conspiracy and said he hoped the ongoing legal inquiry would bring the affair to a rapid conclusion. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For a timeline of the Bettencourt saga click on [ID:nLDE77U0EO] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

WHAT THE NURSE SAW

In the book, written by two journalists from Le Monde daily about various people's dealings with Sarkozy, the magistrate who first investigated the Bettencourt affair, Isabelle Prevost-Desprez, says a witness claimed to have seen the heiress hand cash to Sarkozy when he was campaigning for election.

"Liliane Bettencourt's nurse told my stenographer, after being questioned by me: 'I saw cash payments to Sarkozy, but I couldn't say it in my statement'," Prevost-Desprez is quoted as saying.

The Bettencourt affair gripped the media in 2010, after the billionaire's daughter, Francoise Meyers-Bettencourt, sued photographer Francois-Marie Banier, a friend of the heiress, claiming he was swindling her mother out of large sums of money.

The subsequent investigation quickly ballooned into a political scandal, involving allegations of influence-peddling by then budget minister and former party treasurer Eric Woerth and illegal financing of the ruling UMP party.

French law limits donations to political parties to 7,500 euros per person per year. Only 150 euros may be given in cash.

Woerth left the government at the end of last year and Bettencourt, 88, has said she has no memory of giving him money.

Sarkozy has never previously been accused of receiving money directly from Bettencourt, but his name did come up in the early days of the investigation when witnesses said he had visited the heiress at her home.

Bettencourt has said nothing about giving cash to Sarkozy.

UMP party secretary Jean-Francois Cope said he thought the latest allegations were suspicious. "We're only a few months away from the presidential election, so we shouldn't be fooled by anything," he told Canal+ television.

Separately, Manuel Valls, a leading voice on the right of the Socialist Party and a contender for its presidential candidacy, said it was important to shed light on the claims.

"If there's the slightest suspicion, it has to be clarified," he told France Info radio. (Reporting by Gerard Bon and Vicky Buffery, editing by Tim Pearce)