Schneider to move transformer production to Poland - paper

PARIS May 6 French group Schneider Electric
plans to move production of its biggest-selling
transformers to Poland and cut as many as 170 domestic jobs, Les
Echos newspaper said on Wednesday.
Production of high-volume transformers for power grid
operators will be halted at Schneider's plants in northern and
eastern France in response to tougher price competition from
rivals such as ABB and Siemens, the French
daily said on its website, without citing sources.
A spokesman for Schneider did not immediately return calls
and messages seeking comment.
