UPDATE 1-Facebook cracks down on 30,000 fake accounts in France

(Adds details from Facebook sources)
By Eric Auchard and Joseph Menn
LONDON/SAN FRANCISCO, April 13 Facebook Inc
said on Thursday it suspended 30,000 accounts in France
as the social network giant steps up efforts to stop the spread
of fake news, misinformation and spam.
The move, which comes 10 days before the first round of a
hotly contested French presidential election, is among the most
aggressive yet by Facebook to move against accounts that violate
its terms of service, rather than simply respond to complaints.
Facebook is under intense pressure in Europe as governments
across the continent threaten new laws and fines unless the
company moves quickly to remove extremist propaganda or other
content that violates local laws. (reut.rs/2oBwHEO).
The pressure on social media sites including Twitter
, Google's YouTube and Facebook has
intensified in the run-up to the elections in France and
Germany.
Facebook already has a program in France to use outside
fact-checkers to combat fake news in users' feeds.
Also on Thursday, Facebook took out full-page ads in
Germany's best-selling newspapers to educate readers on how to
spot fake news.
U.S. intelligence agencies have determined that the Russian
government interfered with the U.S. election last year in order
to help Donald Trump win the presidency. Officials say a similar
campaign is under way in Europe to promote right-wing,
nationalist parties and undermine the European Union.
In a blog post, Facebook said it was acting against 30,000
fake accounts in France. It said its priority was to remove
suspect accounts with high volumes of posting activity and the
biggest audiences.
Two people familiar with Facebook's process said the company
had strengthened its formula for detecting deceptive accounts
being run by automated means. As an example, the new process
considers accounts that have smaller circles of friends and that
therefore had been less of a priority previously.
A key motivator was the need to get tougher on
misinformation ahead of the French elections, the people said,
although the move also targets accounts that generated spam for
financial gain.
"We've made improvements to recognise these inauthentic
accounts more easily by identifying patterns of activity —
without assessing the content itself," Shabnam Shaik, a Facebook
security team manager, wrote in an official blog post.
The company is using automated pattern-recognition to
identify repeated posting of the same content and increases in
messaging.
Thursday's action follows other moves by Facebook to make it
easier for users to report potential fraud and hoaxes.
(Reporting By Eric Auchard in London and Joseph Menn in San
Francisco; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Bill Trott)