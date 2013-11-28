France rejects Hess bid to explore for shale oil/gas

PARIS Nov 28 France has rejected a request by
U.S. firm Hess Corp. to explore for shale oil and gas
near Paris, the energy minister said, despite assurances it
would not use the fracking process banned by law.
Hess sought to take over seven permits granted in 2010 to
Toreador, another U.S. company. A 2011 French law banning
hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, had put the permits on hold.
Hess said it would not use the banned technology, but
geological conditions in some of the permit zones would require
it to resort to fracking, Energy Minister Philippe Martin said
in a statement.
Also two of the permits have now expired and cannot be
transferred to a new owner, he added.
France has blocked fracking, which involves pumping water
and noxious chemicals underground, due to concerns over the
environmental impact including possible contamination of
groundwater.
Hess had also filed a legal case and is claiming
compensation of 30,000 euros ($40,700) per permit. Martin said
France would seek to reduce this amount at a Dec. 6 court
hearing.
France's constitutional council last month upheld the ban on
fracking, rejecting a challenge by U.S-based Schuepbach Energy,
which held two permits that were cancelled.
The government's stance, while pleasing the Green allies of
Socialist President Francois Hollande, has disappointed business
leaders and France's industry minister, who see shale
development as an opportunity to boost the ailing French
economy.