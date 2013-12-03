UPDATE 2-France to allow armed security guards on its ships

* Private security to help French shippers compete - PM
* Wants French-flagged oil tankers to secure oil supplies
PARIS Dec 3 France is to allow private armed
guards to protect its shipping fleet against pirates, the
government said on Tuesday.
France is one of the main contributors to an international
naval force that patrols the Gulf of Aden and the northwestern
Indian Ocean to foil pirate attacks launched from Somalia.
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said the arming of private
security forces would make the French merchant fleet more
competitive with European rivals.
"We will allow recourse to private teams capable of
complementing the navy's missions," Ayrault told the newspaper
Ouest France. "There has been a strong appeal from shipowners
and we have heard it."
A French government official made clear that the private
security agents would be allowed to carry weapons.
Britain, Germany and the United States all allow armed
private security teams on vessels sailing under their flags.
While it has become standard for ships to have defences
against piracy, there are still no industry guidelines or even
agreement among countries on the use of lethal force by
anti-piracy teams, whether military or private.
Although tougher ship security and Western naval patrols
have reduced attacks from Somali pirates, French ships are
increasingly being targeted in the Gulf of Guinea off west
Africa, where France has trade ties with former colonies.
A French-owned Luxembourg-flagged tanker was hijacked by
suspected Nigerian pirates off Ivory Coast in February and a
French sailor, later rescued, was seized by pirates in June off
the coast of Togo.
"It has been two years since we asked for this, so we really
welcome the government's decision," said Eric Banel, head of
Armateurs de France, the lobby for French shippers.
Ayrault also said that France needed to be able to import
fuel products with French-owned tanker fleets.
"The challenge today is to require oil importers into France
to do so at least partially under the French flag," Ayrault
said.
"It's fundamental for our energy security. In order to
secure our energy supply, we cannot rely entirely on foreign
fleets."
France is required by law to hold a strategic stock of crude
and fuel products equivalent to 90 days of consumption in case
of a major supply disruption, as well as a French-flagged naval
transport capacity for crude imports.
The law will now be changed to ensure that this transport
capacity encompasses refined products to better reflect France's
import needs, Banel said, adding that this would support the
French shipping sector.
There are currently 10 crude oil tankers and 19 refined oil
products transporters operating under a French flag, according
to government figures.