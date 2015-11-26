Paris airport traffic fell after attacks, security tighter-exec

BRIEF-Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million
PARIS Nov 26 Paris airports have seen a reduction in traffic since the attacks that killed 130 people in the French capital earlier this month, a senior executive told Reuters.
"We are seeing an impact on traffic today, but it is too soon to say whether there is a longer-term trend," said Edward Arkwright, finance director of Aeroports de Paris, which operates both Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports.
"The period from mid-November to mid-February is generally the slackest period of the year, with the exception of the end-year holidays," Arkwright told Reuters in an interview.
Arkwright said Paris airports had further strengthened security, already on high alert since shootings at a Paris magazine and kosher supermarket in January, following the attacks and had extended tests for liquid explosives to staff. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer Writing by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. announces increase and extension to substantial issuer bid
Jan 19 The NFL's Oakland Raiders filed paperwork with the league on Thursday to move to Las Vegas following months of negotiations to build a new stadium in Nevada, officials said.