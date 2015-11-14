版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 14日 星期六 10:24 BJT

Air France: maintains all flights after Paris attacks, expects delays

PARIS Nov 14 French carrier Air France said on Saturday that it will maintain all flights to and from France after attacks in Paris prompted the government to decree a state of emergency and reinforce border controls.

"Following the events in Paris on Nov.13, Air France confirms that all its upcoming flights to/from France is maintained," the company said in a statement.

It said delays are to be expected due to the reinforcement of border controls by authorities. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐