Air France sees traffic impact from Paris attacks - source

PARIS Nov 19 Air France has suffered
some reduction in traffic in the wake of last Friday's Paris
attacks, but it is too early to say how severe the impact on
bookings will be, a company source said on Thursday.
"Clearly this type of absolutely tragic event has
consequences, (but) it is too early to say what the impact is,"
the source said.
"We are extremely vigilant and monitoring ... whether our
customers are cancelling or not," the source added.
"We know there will be an impact and that we will need to
take commercial actions. Our sales teams are working on it.
Clearly we will have to adapt."
Air France, part of Franco-Dutch airline group Air France
KLM, declined official comment.
It is due to publish November traffic data on Dec. 8.
