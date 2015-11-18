Air France flights diverted after bomb threats - media

Nov 18 Two Air France flights that took off from the United States on Tuesday were later diverted after bomb threats, U.S. and Canadian media said.

One flight, from Washington D.C. to Paris, was diverted to Halifax, Nova Scotia, while the other, from Los Angeles to the French capital, was diverted to Salt Lake City, according to U.S. broadcasters CNN and NBC and Canada's CBC.

Both planes have landed and passengers disembarked, the reports said. (Editing by Mark Bendeich)