Shots fired near bank after attack on Pairs newspaper

PARIS Nov 18 A man fired shots outside the
headquarters of French bank Societe Generale in the La Defense
business district of western Paris on Monday, according to a
spokeswoman for the bank who said there were no casualties.
"I can confirm that a man opened fire ... Nobody was
injured. The police are on the spot and investigating," the
spokeswoman said in response to a query from Reuters.
The incident followed an earlier one in which an assailant
shot and seriously wounded one person at the central Paris
offices of left-wing newspaper Liberation, prompting police to
launch a manhunt and deploy protection outside the offices of
other media outlets in the French capital.