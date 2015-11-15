CBS substitutes episodes for two TV shows after Paris attacks

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 15 CBS rescheduled two
television episodes of its original series "Supergirl" and "NCIS
Los Angeles" out of sensitivities to this week's deadly attacks
in Paris, the network said on Sunday.
The rescheduled episode of "Supergirl," a new show about a
young, female superhero, dealt with bombings in the fictitious
National City and had been scheduled to run on Monday, the
network said in a statement. In its place, CBS will air an
episode focusing on the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
"NCIS Los Angeles," a law enforcement drama, had been
scheduled to air an episode on Monday about women recruited by
extremist organizations. In its place the network said it will
broadcast an episode unrelated to warfare or religious
extremism.
In the worst attacks in France since World War Two,
suspected Islamist militants on Friday killed at least 129
people and injured 352 in coordinated attacks across Paris,
targeting a packed concert hall, bars and a soccer stadium in a
rampage of gunfire and bombings.
CBS did not say when the episodes that were pulled would
run.
Entertainment companies sometimes delay, swap or cancel
movies or television episodes after tragic events.
The Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York's World Trade Center
and the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., for example, led to
the cancellation or rescheduling of many movies and shows
dealing with extreme violence or large-scale attacks.
