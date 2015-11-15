UPDATE 1-CBS substitutes episodes for two TV shows after Paris attacks

(Adds details about "Hunger Games" and SNL changes)
By Laila Kearney
NEW YORK Nov 15 CBS rescheduled two
episodes of "Supergirl" and "NCIS Los Angeles" in deference to
sensitivities arising from Friday's deadly attacks in Paris, the
network said on Sunday, one of several gestures of respect made
by the entertainment industry.
The rescheduled episode of "Supergirl," a new television
show about a young, female superhero, dealt with bombings in the
fictitious National City and had been scheduled to run on
Monday, the network said in a statement. In its place, CBS will
air an episode focusing on the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
"NCIS Los Angeles," a law enforcement drama, had been
scheduled to air an episode on Monday about women recruited by
extremist organizations. In its place the network said it will
broadcast an episode unrelated to warfare or religious
extremism.
CBS was not alone in modifying its plans to honor Paris
victims.
Lionsgate Films, a division of Lions Gate Entertainment
Corp, on Sunday said it was scraping red carpet interviews at
the Los Angeles premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part
2." The studio said it was doing so "out of respect for the very
recent events in Paris."
"Saturday Night Live," NBC's comedy sketch show, opened with
a subdued tribute to Paris, with cast member Cecily Strong
delivering a message of "love and support" in French.
In the worst attacks in France since World War Two,
suspected Islamist militants on Friday killed at least 129
people and injured 352 in coordinated attacks across Paris,
targeting a packed concert hall, bars and a soccer stadium in a
rampage of gunfire and bombings.
CBS did not say when the episodes that were pulled would
run.
Entertainment companies sometimes delay, swap or cancel
movies or television episodes after tragic events.
The Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York's World Trade Center
and the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., for example, led to
the cancellation or rescheduling of many movies and shows
dealing with extreme violence or large-scale attacks.
A Paris concert scheduled for Saturday night by Irish band
U2 was canceled due to the state of emergency across France, and
the American rock band Foo Fighters canceled the rest of its
European tour on Saturday.
(Editing by Frank McGurty and Leslie Adler)