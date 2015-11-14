Paris Pullman hotel incident was false alert - ministry spokesman

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Nov 14 The police cordon briefly put around the Pullman Hotel in Paris' 15th district was a false alert, an interior ministry spokesman told Reuters on Saturday as authorities sought accomplices of the gunmen of Friday's wave of shootings around Paris.
A spokesman for the Accor hotel chain also said it was a false bomb alert.
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry and Pascale Denis; Editing by Geert de Clercq)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.