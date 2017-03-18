Paris airport terminal may stay shut till late Saturday - CEO

BRIEF-BMO Financial Group reports Q2 adj earnings per share of c$1.92
* BMO financial group reports net income of $1.25 billion for second quarter of 2017
PARIS, March 18 The south terminal of Paris' Orly airport may remain closed until Saturday evening following an incident in which soldiers shot dead a man who had tried to seize a soldier's weapon, the head of airport operator ADP < said.
The airport's other terminal could reopen sooner, chief executive Augustin de Romanet told reporters.
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems announces Terence R. Rogers as executive vice president and chief financial officer
* root9B Holdings Inc - will require additional time to file its form 10-q for period ended March 31, 2017