Paris airport terminal may stay shut till late Saturday - CEO

PARIS, March 18 The south terminal of Paris' Orly airport may remain closed until Saturday evening following an incident in which soldiers shot dead a man who had tried to seize a soldier's weapon, the head of airport operator ADP < said.

The airport's other terminal could reopen sooner, chief executive Augustin de Romanet told reporters.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Richard Balmforth)
