American Airlines delays Paris flights; United operates as planned

NEW YORK Nov 13 American Airlines Group , the world's biggest carrier by passenger traffic, said on Friday it was delaying flights to Paris in response to the explosions and shooting attacks there, even though French airports remained open.

"Currently Charles de Gaulle International Airport is open, however, we are holding our remaining departures this evening to Paris until we have additional information," American Airlines spokesman Joshua Freed said.

United Continental Holdings said its three scheduled flights would still depart for Paris on Friday evening from hubs in Chicago, Newark and Washington, D.C. "We're operating our schedule as planned," spokesman Charles Hobart said.

A Delta spokesman had no comment.

The French foreign ministry said airports would remain open, and flights and train service would continue.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by David Gregorio)