Global markets brace for short-term hit after Paris attacks

| SYDNEY/TOKYO
SYDNEY/TOKYO Nov 15 Global stocks are set for a
short-term sell-off on Monday after Islamist militants launched
coordinated attacks across Paris that killed 129 people, but
analysts said a prolonged economic impact or market reaction was
unlikely.
President Francois Hollande has declared a state of
emergency, ordering police and troops into the streets, and set
three days of official mourning after the attacks he called an
"act of war" by Islamic State.
The carnage prompted condemnation by world leaders and
outpourings of support for Parisians from around the globe, but
would likely have only a knee-jerk impact on investment
decisions, said Shane Oliver, chief economist at Australia's AMP
Capital in Sydney.
"History will tell us that if the economic impact is limited
- and I think it will be - that markets will quickly recover and
go on to focus on other things," Oliver, who is also head of
strategy at the A$156 billion ($111 billion) wealth management
firm.
While news of the attacks hit after markets closed on
Friday, S&P 500 Index futures were still trading and shed
about 1 percent in light volume.
"If this had happened during market trading hours there
could have been a panic but markets had a weekend to digest all
the information," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at
Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.
With Wall Street closing more than 1
percent lower after weak U.S. retail sales figures, Asian and
European share markets would have been expected to fall even
without the Paris attacks
French stocks, particularly those exposed to the country's
large tourism sector, are likely to suffer the biggest falls.
France has the largest number of tourists in the world and
the sector accounts for almost 7.5 percent of GDP.
"These Paris terrorist attacks and the larger scale of this
attack could have a meaningful negative impact on the travel and
tourism sector," said Robert T. Lutts, president and chief
investment officer at Cabot Wealth Management in Salem,
Massachusetts.
"It is possible this could cause investors to take a bit
more cautious stance on the higher risk sectors of the markets."
Europe has suffered similar coordinated attacks on public
transport systems previously, in Madrid in 2004 and London in
2005. Almost 250 people were killed and more than 2,500 injured
in those bombings on trains and buses by Al Qaeda-inspired
militants.
"The knee-jerk reaction in other terrorist attacks over the
last decade has been a rush to safety, including aggressive
buying in the U.S. Treasury markets," said Guy LeBas, chief
fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC in
Philadelphia.
"I sincerely hope these attacks will prove short in duration
and will abate in intensity, in which case the market reaction
will likely only include a brief safety bid in Treasuries."
U.S. 10-year Treasuries notes yielded 2.273
percent at Friday's close. The euro ended the week little
changed at $1.0777, and is down 11 percent this year against a
resurgent greenback.
French financial markets will be open as usual on Monday,
stock and derivatives exchange Euronext said on Saturday.
($1 = 1.4027 Australian dollars)
(Writing by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Stephen Coates)