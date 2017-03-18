版本:
Airport attacker vowed to "die for Allah"-Paris prosecutor

PARIS, March 18 A man who attacked soldiers at Paris Orly airport on Saturday carried a petrol can and shouted he was there to "die for Allah", Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said.

According to testimony of soldiers who witnessed the attack, the assailant put his air gun to the head of a woman soldier and shouted to other soldiers with her: "Put down your guns. Put your hands on your head. I am here to die for Allah. In any case, there will be deaths."

The attacker, who Molins named as Zied ben Belgacem, was shot dead by the other soldiers. Molins said three people were being held in police custody.

He said Belgacem's choice of target and evidence that he had been radicalised justified launching a terrorism investigation. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Adrian Croft)
