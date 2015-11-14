French financial markets to open as normal on Monday- Euronext

PARIS Nov 14 French financial markets will open as usual on Monday after a wave of deadly Islamist militant attacks in Paris late Friday, stock and derivatives exchange Euronext said.

"Security measures will be taken for our staff but the markets will open as usual on Monday morning," Euronext spokeswoman told Reuters.

Frances was on high alert Saturday, the day after 127 people were killed in the coordinated assault by gunmen and suicide bombers on multiple locations across the French capital.

(Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Garnier; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)