UPDATE 1-Islamic State makes Telegram messaging app a major marketing tool

(adds reference to Telegram taking action on Wednesday against
Islamic State channels)
By Eric Auchard
Nov 18 The mobile messaging service Telegram,
created by the exiled founder of Russia's most popular social
network site, has emerged as an important new promotional and
recruitment platform for Islamic State.
The service, set up two years ago, has caught on in many
corners of the globe as an ultra-secure way to quickly upload
and share videos, texts and voice messages. It counts 60 million
active users around the world.
A new feature of Telegram that was introduced in September
has become the preferred method for Islamic State to broadcast
news and share videos of military victories or sermons,
according to security researchers. The group used Telegram to
claim responsibility for the Paris attacks, which left 129
people dead, and the bombing of a Russian airliner over Egypt
last month, which killed 224.
Islamic State has made Telegram its media mouthpiece in the
face of increasingly aggressive efforts to block the group from
Twitter and other mainstream social media platforms. [ID:
nL1N13D026]
Alex Kassirer, a counter-terrorism analyst with the New
York-based private intelligence firm Flashpoint, said that IS
uses Telegram broadcast channels to send releases aimed at
recruitment, inspiration and motivation.
IS now has three- or four-dozen channels on Telegram
functioning as a kind of press release service, said Rita Katz,
director of Bethesda, Maryland.-based extremist monitoring
service SITE Intelligence Group. Some channels attract tens of
thousands of followers, she said, adding that IS then counts on
followers using Twitter to spread its messages.
Unlike Twitter, which has shut down thousands of accounts
tied to IS for violating company rules, so far Telegram has let
the jihadists operate without fear of being turned off or
traced, Katz said.
"The channel feature completely changed the position of
Telegram in the online jihadist movement," Katz said.
Kassirer also said that Jihadi groups seem to be able to
operate uninterrupted on Telegram.
Telegram, which did not respond to requests for comment for
this story.
Shortly after the first version of this story was published,
Telegram said in a posting on its site that it had moved to
block IS channels.
After hackers acting under the banner of Anonymous, the
loose-knit collective of activist hackers, said on Saturday they
were preparing to disrupt Islamic State sites, an IS-affiliated
account on Telegram responded by releasing instructions on how
not to get hacked, according to a tweet by an activist group
called Ghost Security.
ANTI-SOCIALIST TIRADE
Telegram was set up by the two brothers who founded
VKontakte, a Russian social networking site inspired by Facebook
that counts more than 100 million active users.
Pavel Durov, 31, the frontman, and his brother Nicolay, 34,
the technical talent, lost control of VKontakte to businessmen
with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014,
after battling the government over demands that it block Russian
opposition leaders and turn over information about Ukrainian
protesters.
The brothers left Russia and moved to Berlin to continue
running Telegram, which they fund themselves. Telegram says on
its website that making profits will never be one of its goals,
and if it runs out of money it will ask for donations and charge
for nonessential add-ons.
The main appeal of Telegram is that it allows users to send
strongly encrypted messages, for free, to any number of a user's
phones, tablets or computers, which is useful to people who need
to switch devices frequently. It has group messaging features
that allow members to share large videos, voice messages or lots
of links in one message, without detection by outsiders because
this service does not run through the computing cloud.
Security services would in principle need to have physical
possession of a user's device to break the keys to the encrypted
chats.
Security analysts say the Islamic State's young, digitally
sophisticated recruits likely use a variety of tools and
platforms, as well as couriers and face-to-face meetings, to
plan operations.
"There are countless alternatives," said Hassan Hassan, an
expert on Islamic state with UK foreign policy think tank
Chatham House and co-author of the book "ISIS: Inside the Army
of Terror."
He said Telegram's appeal to Islamic militants comes both
from its technical features for media-sharing and also its
perceived independence from government controls.
Experts say IS followers recently fled from Surespot,
another encrypted messaging service, after reports emerged the
U.S.-based firm had received a national security subpoena from
U.S. authorities.
Telegram's 60 millions users are equal to the total number
of customers of all the other highly encrypted services
available, including Signal, Silent Circle and Wickr.
The Durov brothers are inspired by former National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden's battle against widespread
Internet surveillance and their own run-ins with Russian
authorities, Pavel Durov said in an interview with the website
Mashable earlier this year.
On his VKontakte profile, Pavel Durov describes himself as
libertarian, individualistic and with a laissez-faire world
view.
Pavel Durov is known for making outrageous retorts to
criticism of his activities on social media.
When a Russian legislator called for the country's security
service to consider banning Telegram because of its role as a
propaganda platform for Islamic State, Pavel Durov responded on
his VKontakte account that the government might just consider
banning words. "There's evidence that they're being used by
terrorists to communicate," he wrote.
On Tuesday, Pavel Durov commented on the Paris attacks on
his Instagram and Facebook accounts: "I join all those who mourn
deaths in the most beautiful city of the world. I think the
French government is as responsible as ISIS for this, because it
is their policies and carelessness which eventually led to the
tragedy. They take money away from hardworking people of France
with outrageously high taxes and spend them on waging useless
wars in the Middle East and on creating parasitic social
paradise for North African immigrants.
"It is a disgrace to see Paris in the hands of shortsighted
socialists who ruin this beautiful place. I hope they and their
policies go away forever and this city will once again shine in
its full glory - safe, rich and beautiful. Vive la France!"
(Additional reporting by Jeremy Wagstaff in Singapore, Douglas
Busvine in New Delhi and Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by
Jonathan Weber and Martin Howell)